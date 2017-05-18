U-M women's rowing team victim of hit and run boater Local News U-M women's rowing team victim of hit and run boater A hit and run involving a boat and the University of Michigan women's rowing team happened Wednesday.

The team was practicing on Belleville Lake when police say a man driving a yellow speed boat struck the nine rowers, breaking the boat into pieces. One rowing team member suffered minor injuries.



All the rowers ended up in the water - with some jumping away in time. The speed boat driver took off.

Police say he immediately went to the boat launch and took his boat out of the water.

But officers tracked him and his boat trailer down at Huron River Drive and Rawsonville Road and arrested the man for leaving the scene of an accident.