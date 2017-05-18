Firefighters could boycott Detroit Grand Prix after 2015 crash that ended man's career

- It started with a crash at the 2015 Detroit Grand Prix when person who suffered the most serious injuries - was a first responder.



That firefighter was hit by another race car while giving aid. Now his career is over and the race car organizations involved won't help with medical expenses.

They say first responders are risking their lives for this event and if they get hurt they won't get anything in return. One firefighter learned that the hard way.



The accident at the grand prix in 2015 left firefighter Joel Barthlow severely injured and unable to work. His injuries included broken ribs, a collapsed lung and damage to his spleen and kidney.

Now his colleagues want to pump the brakes on firefighters volunteering for the event--calling for a boycott of racing crash rescue teams.

"Without professional firefighters out there doing this, big racing companies wouldn't be able to have the races because they wouldn't have us there," said firefighter Rob Scott.

Scott is president of the Southfield Fire Fighters Union Local 1029. It submitted a resolution demanding the Detroit Grand Prix and the International Motor Sports Association provide medical, disability and liability insurance coverage for volunteers in the event of a tragedy like this one.

And if they don't - "I suggest firefighters don't volunteer because they could end up like brother Joel is," Scott said.

Joel Barthlow volunteered as a member of the grand prix crash rescue team in 2015. He was rendering first aid to a driver involved in a crash when another vehicle struck him.

"Once he was taken to the hospital, people from the racing outlet team came down there saw him and his family in the hospital," Scott said. "He was on life support and basically was told he'd be taken care of. And when Joel actually starting getting better, they turned and ran."

FOX 2: "Did Joel sign a release form or a waiver of some sort to volunteer?"

"Joel stood in a line and was told to sign papers to get his race credentials," said attorney David Zuppke. "Little did he know, it was actually a legal document."

David Zuppke is Barthlow's lawyer and is suing IMSA, the group that sanctions auto races including those at the grand prix.

"IMSA controls the race," he said. "IMSA ordered him out on the track. IMSA is in charge of the flags and the warnings. IMSA alone had the right to stop the race."

A comment was released by Bud Denker, the Detroit Grand Prix chairman:

"With ongoing legal action pending between Mr. Barthlow and the insurance company involved, we are unable to comment further at this time."

The race is two weeks away from June 2-4.

Everyone that belongs to the state firefighters union is on board with the boycott, but some firefighters in Detroit have put in to volunteer for the grand prix crash rescue team. It is unclear if they knew about the boycott beforehand.

