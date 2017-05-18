Deadly fire at Sterling Heights apartment complex Local News Deadly fire at Sterling Heights apartment complex Fire crews are investigating a deadly fire in Sterling Heights.

- Fire crews are investigating a deadly fire in Sterling Heights.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze at Sterling Knolls apartments on 15 mile Road and Maple Lane just after 11 o'clock Wednesday night. One person died, and another person was injured.

A total of eight apartments were damaged.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims until they notify family.

Several firefighters were taken to the hospital for exhaustion. They're expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.