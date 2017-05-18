Marian Ilitch tops Forbes list of America's Richest Self-Made Women

- Michigan's Marian Ilitch ranks No. 1 on this year's Forbes list of America's Richest Self-Made women

With a net worth of $5.1 billion, the 84-year-old Little Caesars cofounder ranks number 1 on the list, above big names like Oprah, Vera Wang, Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyoncé.

Mrs. I cofounded Little Caesars Pizza in 1959 with her late husband, Mike Ilitch. The first restaurant was opened in Garden City more than 50 years ago.

She now owns the $4 billion dollar pizza chain, along with the Red Wings and MotorCity Casino Hotel. The Tigers are in a family trust, Forbes reports.

The Ilitch family is also building a $1.2 billion entertainment and sports district surrounding the Little Caesars Arena. CLICK HERE to see a 3D look at the new arena.