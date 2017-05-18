Westland police arrest suspect in Middle Belt hit and run

- A suspect has been arrested for a hit and run that happened Wednesday night in Westland

A pedestrian was struck at about 9 p.m. by a driver on Middle Belt, who then fled northbound from the scene. The victim suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Westland PD located the vehicle and arrested the driver suspected in the accident. His identity has not been released, pending his arraignment in court.

Police, which announced the arrest Thursday afternoon, said that the victim's condition had not changed.

