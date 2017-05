DTE Energy announced on Thursday that 35,000 people are without power due to high winds.

According to the DTE Energey outage map, the outages are scattered throughout metro Detroit and southeast Michigan.

Thursday's strong winds are to blame for the outage. At times, winds gusted to 45 or 50 MPH throughout the day.

Metro Detroit and most of Southest Michigan is under a wind advisory until 8 p.m.

