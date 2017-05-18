Fans, DJs remember and honor Chris Cornell Local News Fans, DJs remember and honor Chris Cornell The news of Soundgarden and Audioslave lead-singer's Chris Cornell rocked the music world Thursday night. It came just hours after a performance at The FOX Theatre in Detroit and fans and WRIF DJs alike are still reeling from the news.

- The news of Soundgarden and Audioslave lead-singer's Chris Cornell rocked the music world Thursday night. It came just hours after a performance at The FOX Theatre in Detroit and fans and WRIF DJs alike are still reeling from the news.

Cornell was found dead just after midnight Thursday morning on the bathroom floor of his hotel room in the MGM Grand. The Wayne County Medical Examiner has confirmed the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

MEDICAL EXAMINER: CHRIS CORNELL DIED BY SUICIDE

Brandon Chesnutt was one of the thousands in attendance at Wednesday night's show. He said on Thursday that he was in disbelief of what happened.

"You could feel the room just moving when he took the stage," he said. "No one thinks they're going to be at the last show of a great and talented musician."

The sadness spread from fans to DJs at 101.1 WRIF. Jade Springart is the WRIF Music Director and was also at Wednesday night's show. She echoed Chesnutt's feelings.

"He's such a big deal in the rock and roll world, so to have seen him last night and wake up to that's the first thing you read, it's sad," Springart said.

SOUNDGARDEN'S CHRIS CORNELL DEAD IN DETROIT AFTER SHOW AT FOX THEATRE

Sources say Cornell left the FOX Theatre around 11:10 Wednesday night. Just 25 minutes later, sources said he talked to and then hung up on his wife at 11:35 p.m. She called a body guard to check in on him and said he 'didn't seem right'.

We're told the body guard forced opened the hotel room door and found Cornell unresponsive on the bathroom floor. A doctor at the hotel pronounced the 52-year-old deceased.

On Wednesday, just before the final show, Cornell honored Detroit. At the end of the night, fans say the final song included lyrics from Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying".

"At that moment people probably didn't think anything about it but looking back it's kind of haunting thinking not only was that the last song he played in Detroit but ever."

Back at the WRIF, DJ Anne Carlini dedicated the day to Cornell and took requests throughout the day to play Soundgarden and Audioslave.

"To millions on top of millions of fans around the world, he had the voice of an angel," she said.

The married father of three has openly discussed his struggle with depression and substance abuse in the past. Carlini said she's fortunate to know Cornell and called him gifted, humble, and a rock God.

"He was just kind of quiet and to himself, always kinda and generous and always smiling," Carlini said. "Listen to his music and remember that he was given a great gift. And a beautiful voice. And we were given that gift -- with him."

If you or someone you know needs to speak with someone, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text the word "TALK" to the Crisis Text Line 741-741