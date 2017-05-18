6-month-old baby killed, 3 other children injured in hit and run crash Local News 6-month-old baby killed, 3 other children injured in hit and run crash A 6-month-old boy was killed in a crash on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

The crash - which left three other children injured - took place at Archdale and Puritan. The baby was ejected along with two others.



A silver Grand Prix was traveling southbound when it struck a Town and County minivan westbound on Puritan. The Grand Prix driver then fled the scene with heavy front-end damage.



The baby was properly restrained in a car seat when he was ejected. A 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl were all injured. It is unclear which two were also ejected from the vehicle during the crash.



The mother and grandmother were in the vehicle and are also hospitalized. All of them are in temporary serious condition.

