Man killed in overpass crash on I-94 Local News Man killed in overpass crash on I-94 Police are investigating a fatal crash along Interstate 94 Friday morning.

The driver was trying to turn from westbound I-94 onto the northbound lanes of the John C. Lodge Freeway when he lost control and veered off the road, crashing into the underside of an overpass. The driver was killed.

Michigan State Police tell us speed was a factor in the crash, and that the driver failed to negotiate the turn.

The driver's name has not yet been given.

Portions of I-94 and The Lodge near the accident were closed early Friday morning as police investigated. They've both since reopened.

