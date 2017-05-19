Police investigating body found at 16th and MLK Blvd Local News Police investigating body found at 16th and MLK Blvd Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

- Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

A person driving to work around 8 a.m. spotted a man's body lying partly in the field and partly in the road in the area of 16th and Ash streets, which is near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. and went around to look outside, but didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

Police say the victim is a 23-year-old man but haven't publicly identified him yet.

Police aren't sure of a motive at this time, but don't believe it was a robbery. Police say a handful of shell casings were found nearby.

If you were in the area and saw or heard anything around the time of the shooting, you're asked to contact Detroit police.