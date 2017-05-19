May is Stand Up and Speak Up month Local News May is Stand Up and Speak Up month Metro Detroit pastors are encouraging you the "stand up and speak up."

The leaders came together Thursday to show their support for Crime Stoppers of Michigan ad its faith-based program Project Good Samaritan.

May has been declared "Stand Up Speak Up" month.

The religious leaders want to get their congragations involved in making neighborhoods safer.

"We think it's important that ppl of faith be the eyes and ears of their community," says Bishop James Williams. "We believe the Christian story of the Good Samaritan is a story of someone whose heart was filled w compassion because they saw someone who had been victimized by crime and felt a need, an overwhelming need, to respond to that victimization."

Last year, nearly a hundred congregations partnered with Crime Stoppers in some way during the month. This year, participation has doubled.