Brother, sister wanted in 4-day-old infant shooting in Detroit

- There are new developments in the shooting of a newborn infant and his mother earlier this week in Detroit.

Police have identified a brother and sister, Chadwick Wells of Westland and Yvetta Gee of Detroit, as persons of interest.

"This was a senseless crime. We're hoping citizens will give us some tips, which allow us talk to these two individuals about what happened that night," said Commander Charles Mahone of the Detroit Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say numerous shots were fired into a house on Maddelein Street.

Investigators say evidence shows that two different weapons were used.

Lakita Lamb was holding her then 4-day-old son Simear inside the house when both mother and child were hit by bullets.

She was hit in the leg, and her newborn son received a graze wound to his forehead.

Investigators spoke about the moments before the shooting.

"There was an altercation between Mrs. Gee and another young lady, who was not in the house at the time of the shooting," Mahone said. "They're all friends, associates. It's not a random crime. They've known each other for years."

Investigators say Wells has a criminal record.

As the search continues for this brother and sister, police say the baby remains in the hospital.

Police believe that Gee and Wells are still in the area so if you have any information that can help, contact investigators immediately.