Candlelight vigil for Soundgarden's Chris Cornell 9 pm at FOX Theatre Local News Candlelight vigil for Soundgarden's Chris Cornell 9 pm at FOX Theatre He performed his final show in Detroit and now metro Detroiters will pay their final respects with a candlelight vigil Friday night to honor Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell.

Many are still stunned Friday after learning of his sudden death Wednesday night as it was ruled a suicide by hanging. But now Cornell's family is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.

Cornell's family says that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, especially since he had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan.

This photo was taken just after his last performance ever, Wednesday night. He was found dead on the bathroom floor of his MGM Grand hotel room just an hour later with a band around his neck.

The 52-year-old's wife, Vicky Cornell, says when she spoke to her husband on the phone after the show, he told her he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two" and was slurring his words, apparently hanging up on her.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says right now, no additional comments will be made regarding the initial autopsy report but add the results of toxicology and the full autopsy are still pending.

Meanwhile, Detroit fans are leaving flowers outside the Fox and expressing their shock and sadness on social media.

Friday night those with the Metro Detroit Political Action Network are planning to hold a candlelight vigil outside the theatre to show support to those impacted by Cornell's death.

"Everyone was just kind of stunned, especially it happened here in Detroit," said Justin Larose, Metro Detroit Political Action Network. "And I talked to people from the show who said it was outstanding -- and next thing you know, he's dead. It's tough."

The vigil, planned for 9 pm, will have artists, an acoustic tribute to Cornell and counselors on hand to discuss suicide prevention and the resources available.

"There are people that care," Larose said. "Even if you don't know somebody, their ideas, what they represent, if that resonates with you that deeply, that's a great loss."



Organizers invite everyone to come laugh, cry and remember together.



"Hopefully this vigil will raise awareness and hopefully prevent one other death. If this vigil can do that, I think it's important to raise that awareness."