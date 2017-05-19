Family of man killed by suspected drunk driver asks for help; girl's condition improves

- The family of George Noble is asking for assistance after the tragic death of him and 10-year-old Arriyona Woods on Mother's Day.

Noble and Arriyonna died from injuries after their car was hit from behind while coming home from a mother's day celebration. Arriyona's twin sister Erriyona was critically injured in the crash.

The family says that Erriyona's condition has improved to stable condition. She suffered two broken legs and a hole in her neck with broken ribs.

At about 11:30 Sunday night their aunt's fiancé' George Noble, was driving the twin sisters, Arriyonna and Erriyonna Woods home along with their aunt, Tina Woods, when an Impala crashed into the back of their car - wrapping their Toyota around a utility pole.

The accident happened at Linwood and Glendale - police say after the Impala crashed into the Toyota, the 30-year-old driver crashed into another car - others were injured but are expected to be okay - but that man is under arrest suspected of driving drunk.

In the meantime the family is grieving for those lost - Arriyona and Noble.

"He was amazing, he helped everybody," said Sharee Woods of Noble, earlier this week.

"He was there for my mom and her kids," said Breonnae Pearson. "He was taking care of us even though he didn't have to but he chose to. He looked after us like we was his own."

If you would like to help, CLICK HERE to donate to the family's GoFundMe page for his funeral.