Person of interest arrested in hit and run crash that killed 6-month-old baby

- A person of interest has been arrested by Detroit police in connection with a hit and run that killed 6-month-old baby Thursday.

Detroit police announced the arrest of the man Friday night. No name has been released yet by investigators.

Six-month-old Demetrius Brown, Jr. was killed in the crash when a silver Grand Prix slammed into the family's minivan, ejecting the baby at Archdale and Puritan at 8:30 last night.

The baby's siblings, 2-year-old Demauriah Brown, and 4-year-old Demetriah Brown, were seriously hurt.

