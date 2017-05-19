Puppy found mutilated in Chandler Park on road to recovery Local News Puppy found mutilated in Chandler Park on road to recovery We all fell in love with this 6-week-old pup found mutilated and bleeding out in Detroit's Chandler Park last week.

- We all fell in love with this 6-week-old pup found mutilated and bleeding out in Detroit's Chandler Park last week.

But on Friday the puppy named Chandler is healing up and heading home with Detroit Dog Rescue executive director and now his new foster mom, Kristina Rinaldi.

"Our biggest job is going to be keeping him down from acting like a puppy," she said. "Because he's ready to go."

Rinaldi says a man discovered Chandler in the park and dropped him off at Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Veterinarians believe the little blue pit bull was tortured, his injuries looking like a botched neutering. Chandler was previously unable to go to the bathroom for days.

"This does look like a torture case," Rinaldi said. "His abdomen was cut open; his testicles were actually scooped from his abdomen."

After tracking down that Good Samaritan, Rinaldi says it appears little Chandler had also been thrown from a car. Though Chandler was in rough shape, the tough little pup's surgery was a success.



"He's very sleepy but he's very energetic," Rinaldi said. "His incisions are doing great. The team at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services always do such an amazing job."

Rinaldi plans to get Chandler acclimated to people, other dogs and the sights and sounds any puppy would appreciate. She says that soon he'll be ready to be adopted.

"Once we know that he's doing great, we are going to find his forever home," she said. "In just a few weeks will be setting up an adoption application just for Chandler."

As donations have poured in for Chandler's care there is also a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help find the person who tortured and nearly killed this little guy.



"We want to know if there's other little puppies out there," she said. "If there are other dogs that are getting hurt, mutilated, and most importantly we just want the best for this little guy. We can't thank you guys enough."