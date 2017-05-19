10-month-old baby dead, DPD starts child abuse investigation Local News 10-month-old baby dead, DPD starts child abuse investigation A 10-month-old boy is dead and Detroit police are launching a child abuse investigation.

The little boy had skull fractures and other injuries and police say this was no accident.

"It's a shame how people are (treating) babies," said one neighbor.

Just this week in Detroit, a 3-day-old baby was grazed in the head by a bullet, a 6-month-old killed in a hit and run accident and now police investigating the death of a 10 month old.

Authorities say he died at Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan Friday morning from multiple skull fractures and internal injuries.

FOX 2: "Do you think we could talk to you?"

"No I don't," said a woman entering the house where the baby was found.

FOX 2: "Do you know what happened here?"

"No, we just got here."

Detroit police say the mother of the baby dropped him off at his aunt and uncle's house on Grandmont on Detroit's west side Wednesday night before she went to work.

Two hours later the aunt and uncle took the baby to children's hospital where doctors determined he had those severe injuries - multiple skull fractures and internal injuries.

"As far as hitting a baby I would never do that," said Vonnie Cade, a neighbor. "Maybe a little spank on the hand but the injuries to the head or body that means someone really punched him, and that's just terrible.

"Only a monster would do that," said another neighbor.

"It just doesn't make any sense at all," said a neighbor.

Police are calling this an active investigation trying to determine if the baby was abused while in the aunt and uncle's care on Wednesday night or if all of this happened earlier.

"I pass them every morning going to work," said a neighbor. "She was in the truck with her kids but I noticed the last couple mornings I haven't seen them. This is every day that I see them but I didn't see them the last couple of days at all.

FOX 2 tried several times to talk to someone at the house.

Cade lives down the street and regularly babysits for her four great-grandchildren.

"There's a way you have to discipline them," she said. "You have to try to talk to them of if they are getting on your nerves, seek help. Seek help from another relative, seek help."

So far there are no suspects, no arrests and no charges.