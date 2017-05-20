2nd annual "Hoop 4 Water" basketball game in Flint

Posted:May 20 2017 11:38PM EDT

Updated:May 20 2017 11:42PM EDT

(WJBK) - Celebrities were "hooping it up" today for the city of Flint. The charity basketball game raises money for the city, which is still struggling with the water crisis. FOX 2's Amy Lange has a look at this year's event.


