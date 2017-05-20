600 Macomb County children get free bikes

Posted:May 20 2017 11:47PM EDT

Updated:May 20 2017 11:47PM EDT

(WJBK) - It's a giveaway that puts smiles on the faces of hundreds of Macomb County children. The East Side Bike Giveaway, helping to hand out 600 bicycles. FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni has the story.


