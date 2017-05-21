U-M Student Sexually Assaulted Local News U-M Student Sexually Assaulted Ann Arbor Police are urging U-M students to be on alert, after a young woman was sexually assaulted on campus.

- Ann Arbor Police are not saying much right now, but we do know a U-M student had been walking in the area of East University and Prospect at the time of the incident. This is off campus. At about 2:30 Sunday morning, the student says a man snuck up on her from behind and assaulted her before she could call for help.



Students and other long time residents in the are definitely concerned by separate recent scares in this same area.



The students we spoke to say all they can do is keep any eye on their surroundings.



At this time, police have not released any further details on the incident, but that it's being investigated as a sexual assault case. If you have any information on the person responsible, give a U-M Public Safety or Ann Arbor Police a call.