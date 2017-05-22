Public bike sharing system to roll into Detroit this week

- A public bike sharing system featuring 430 bicycles is coming to Detroit.

A community ride out to launch "MoGo" is scheduled to start Tuesday morning at Henry Ford Health System's One Ford Place.

The "Mo" in "MoGo" is a reference to Detroit being the Motor City and the original home of Motown Records and its Motown sound.

Detroit Bike Share is an affiliate of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The city is involved and it's sponsored by Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan.

During the launch, riders will ride out to 43 bike stations in 10 Detroit neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.mogodetroit.org.