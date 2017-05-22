Michigan State Police's Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Local News Michigan State Police's Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Michigan State Police is once again kicking off its Click It Or Ticket campaign, in efforts to get 100 percent of Michigan drivers buckled up. This year's campaign coincides with the department's 100th anniversary.

"We can think of no better way for the people of Michigan to help us celebrate our 100th birthday than joining the 'Get Your Click On' challenge to increase seat belt use and save lives," said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, MSP director. "The Michigan State Police is excited to partner with drivers, passengers and law enforcement officers across the state to make Michigan number one in seat belt use because we all win when we wear our seat belts."

Michigan had the top seat belt use rate in the nation at 98 percent in 2009. In 2016, Michigan's seat belt use rate was 94.5 percent.

This Click It Or Ticket campaign is running through June 4.

FOX 2's Roop Raj was in Oak Park Monday morning as the department kicked off the initiative. You can watch more in the video player above.