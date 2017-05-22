Michigan dad of crash victim leaves note in Times Square

- The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square has left a note at a makeshift memorial to thank New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed. He was accompanied by a reporter from Michigan television station WWMT.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

RELATED: Times Square victim killed in crash was teen from Michigan

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people's names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were "no words that can express our gratitude" for the support. He said Alyssa loved the city and loved Times Square and would appreciate all the kind words.

He ended it with a heartbreaking goodbye:

"My world changed when you came into it and it is unexplainable with you leaving it. I love you kid. Just no words <3 Love you love you... Dad"