Man found fatally shot; body left in street, neighbors want justice

Officials know the victim's name, but they where he's from is still a mystery.

"It's no telling what might have happened." said, Roslyn Smith, a concerned neighbor.

Neighbors are concerned and police have stepped up patrols in the west side neighborhood in Detroit where the man was found fatally shot near the corner of Pilgrim and Kentucky.

Cleveland Davidson, concerned neighbor, "It's a daily thing. It's all that's going on out here now. Killing, deceitful. Everybody doing anything to anybody."

The Wayne County Medical Examiners Office identified the man as, Anthony Williams.

His body was found in the street around 1:30 Monday morning near a SUV that has a Mississippi plate.

Sources close to the investigation said Williams is from Michigan and there could be a domestic violence connection in this case.

Neighbors said because of all the crime in their city they are not really surprised anymore by the criminal activity

"It's not unexpected cause it's so much crime going on out here."

"It's no biggie anymore. Everyday you turn on the news. Everyday you sit out here in real life. It's tragedy everywhere. It's death everywhere."

As police make their presence known in the area residents said they hope it will make a difference

"If that can cut down on any type of death any type of crime you would want to see the police helping."

Despite the high level of crime resident believe the person responsible for killing the victim will face justice.

"Everybody think you can get away with it, but you will have to answer to one person and one person only when it's all said and done."

As police continue to search for answers they can use your help to solve this crime.

If you have any details contact police immediately.