3 dead, 1 child in domestic incident

- Three people are dead after a domestic incident in Woodhaven.

It happened at the Marsh Creek Apartments in Woodhaven.

That is located near the intersection of Van Horn Road and Allen Road.

Police from Trenton and Woodhaven arrived on the scene just after 7:45 PM, Monday evening.

That was when the first calls to 911 were received from those living nearby.

Some of the callers told police that they heard arguing then gunshots.

One caller told officials that they lived nearby and saw the victims outside.

Police say they have recovered the weapon and they are not looking for anyone although they are not calling this a murder suicide.

They are saying it is still under investigation.

When Fox 2 crews arrived on scene family members of the victims spoke about the incident.

"He was drinking and slamming doors and she went up to check on him. There was a couple of gunshots and he shot my sister-in-law and my great nephew." said, Gerald Garcia.

Crews have not said whether there have been calls to this apartment complex in the past.