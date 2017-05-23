10-year-old boy among those killed in Woodhaven domestic situation
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WJBK) - A 10-year-old boy was among those who died during a domestic situation at an apartment complex in Woodhaven Monday night.
The boy was found shot to death, along with a 49-year-old woman who is said to be the boy's grandmother. It's believed right now the grandmother's boyfriend was the shooter. A 54-year-old man was also found dead.
"He shot my sister-in-law and my great nephew," says Harold Garcia. "This is terrible. This is something that doesn't happen to you; it happens to someone else."
Police are still looking into the specifics and have not yet confirmed this as a murder-suicide.
Police were first called to the Marsh Creek Apartments, which are near Van Horn and Allen roads, around 7:45 p.m. when neighbors heard arguing and gunshots.
Police do confirm that three people were killed and no suspect is being sought in connection with the shootings. Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
We're told a crisis team will be in place this morning at the school where the boy attended.
