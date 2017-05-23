Reaction to Manchester Bombing Increases locally

- Police in England have named the man suspected of attacking innocent people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday evening.

Police say he blew himself up in the packed arena killing 22 people and injuring 59 others .

Salman Abedi was a British citizen of Libyan descent. Neighbors say he often wore traditional Islamic clothing.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police arrested a 23-year-old on Tuesday near an apartment in the area of the arena. British media said the suspect's brother lives there.

Investigators are still working to determine whether Abedi acted alone or if it was part of a wider terror network.

During the attack children were killed. One of the victims was an 8-year-old girl.

On Monday evening renewed fears surfaced about public events.

Many here in metro Detroit feeling the effects of that terrorist bomb.

John Sparks is from Manchester, "By association, you know someone that knows someone that's having a bad time right about now."

John won't get into the specifics of who he knows, or who he knows who is missing.

"I don't know what to say really. I hope they're just hunker down somewhere and ready to come out. That's what I hope."

Hope is what John's doing after seeing the video of the aftermath. He has been to that venue many times.

"It's probably one of the biggest in the country, with about 20,000 capacity."

Some speculate that could be the reason it was targeted.

Fox 2 checked to see how this would be handled closer to home,

"Everyone should report suspicious activity that they see.", says Dan Roberts. Franklin and Bingham Farms Police Chief.

Before Chief Roberts became chief he spent 25 years with the FBI, including heading the Detroit bureau.

He says after an event like Manchester, England they will be reaching out to the FBI.

"They are going to be working with all of the partners in intelligence community, whether it's from the United States, or any other foreign government trying to gather intelligence to share on this particular bomber."

It's not just the alleged bomber. Intelligence wants to look at the bomb.

"It's called signatures on the bomb. Often, the bomb maker will leave very specific details about that bomb."

But for John, Monday night's bombing brings back memories of another Manchester bombing in 1996. That bombing destroyed much of the city.

"We thought about this, and a lot of us said it's just a question of time and here it is."