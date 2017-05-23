Texts Sent Before Triple Shooting that Killed 10-year-old Boy

Woodhaven police have confirmed that the shooting at Marsh Creek apartments on Monday evening was a double murder-suicide.

Neighbor, Dajon King said, "I heard shots, I saw kids running I went on in the house and called it a night."

Police say, A 62-year-old man that neighbors identify as Terry, got into some kind of fight with his 49-year-old girlfriend, Sherry Multop.

Officers say Terry shot her and then shot her 10-year-old grandson, Christopher Baltzer.

He then called police to say that in fact he had shot two people and then allegedly walked to the front door. That's where police say he killed himself with a gunshot to the head.

"Oh my God, I couldn't believe it.", Lori Hinkle, lives next door.

The woman says she received a text from Terry about an hour before the shootings.

"Saying that he was between a rock and a hard place."

"What does that mean?"

"I don't know."

And there are more texts. He text Lori and said "Bye".

"I thought he was going, he always says bye. I'm distraught a little bit.", said Lori.

She said she showed the texts to the police and gave them a full report.

Others who knew the couple had some doubts about their relationship.

Naomi Gutowski knew the victims, "When she moved in here he moved in with her and I told her that was the wrong move. It's just a sad situation."

And then there is Christopher. A 10-year-old boy in the 4th grade.

Nicole Cann, neighbor "He was a beautiful little boy. Chubby little thing. Reminded me of my boy, I want to squeeze him."

Rodney Brown's kids played with Christopher, "They played with the little boy every day so it's like traumatized."

Police are waiting for a toxicology report to see if drugs or alcohol were involved.

"There was no problem there. I did not see it coming."

If you or someone you know needs to speak with someone, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text the word "TALK" to the Crisis Text Line 741-741.

The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

