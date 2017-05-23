ACLU gets involved after routine traffic stop gets violent

- What appeared to be a routine traffic stop escalates into a violent encounter.

The driver was defiant, but was the officer's actions justifiable?

You can be the judge because the incident was caught on dash cam.

Police dash cams were rolling as a Taylor officer broke open a window. With the help of three other cops he pulled 26-year-old Calvin Jones from his car.

Jones reportedly blacked out after being put in a chokehold during the arrest.

This happened last April during a traffic stop and is now the subject of an internal investigation at the Taylor police department.

Police say it all started with an argument between Jones and the arresting officer.

Jones reportedly refused to hand over his driver's license and registration upon request, which he's required to do by law.

There are law enforcement professionals who suggest in a situation like that, the officer does not have to win the debate.

ACLU Attorney Mark Fancher says, "If the officer had told Mr. Jones at the outset, "I stopped you because I saw you run a stop sign," that would've eliminated the entire discussion."

It could have possibly prevented the incident..

"If you look at the force continuum, you're allowed to use the level of force necessary to overcome whatever resistance you have to arrest."

Fox 2 showed the videos to former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee.

He said the officer had grounds to make the stop and question Jones, but could and should have avoided the violent ending



Did he go to far?

"I think most reasonable people would say from a policy standpoint there's an opportunity for some training."

"Simply if the policy was just advise the gentleman what he's being stopped for, we're trained in verbal judo, how to de-escalate situations. Just because something is legal to do doesn't necessarily mean it's the right thing to do."

Jones' brother-in-law was also arrested and so was his wife.

She pleaded with Jones to comply with the officers demands and was recording the incident with her cell phone when police told her to hand it over.

She tossed the phone instead.

"That mere act should not, at least from our perspective, should not result in the arrest of someone who was trying to cooperate with police."

Fancher says, Jones, after being taken into custody was made to strip to his underwear and then put in a holding cell.

"He says that at some point he was made to lie face down on the floor and the air conditioning was turned down to a very low temperature and that on his own decided to get up off the floor, but was still left in his underwear for an extended period of time."

Taylor Police Chief, Mary Sclabassi, released a statement saying:

"We have just received this complaint today. We take all complaints seriously. A thorough and diligent investigation will be conducted. We will refrain from commenting until the investigation is complete."