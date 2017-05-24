2 dead in suspicious fire at adult foster care home

- Two people died late Tuesday night in a fire at an adult foster care home in Detroit. Officials are calling the fire suspicious.

The fire started just before midnight at a home in the 600 block of Lakewood Street, which is near Dickerson and Jefferson avenues. The fire department tells us one man and one woman were killed in the fire.

It's not known right now how many people lived at the home, but we're told all other residents were able to make it out of the home okay.

Firefighters alerted police to come out to the home, and say something may have been thrown in the window to start the fire. We're also told the flames moved fast through the home, which could indicate an accelerant was used.

The names of the victims have not yet been given, but we're told the woman was 59 years old and the man was 60 years old. They were on the second floor of the home and became trapped inside when the flames moved quickly.

We're told a 66-year-old woman who was on the front lawn when emergency crews arrived was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of issues with anxiety.

Firefighters do believe the fire started in the living room area on the first floor, but they're still trying to narrow down what exactly caused the fire.

