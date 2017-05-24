Young mother found shot, dumped in vacant lot in Detroit

- A family is searching for answers after their loved one was shot and dumped in Detroit.

Asia Nash, 24, was a daughter, a sister and a young mother. Her body was found partially clothed in a vacant lot on Sunday. She was last seen Saturday night at house party on the city's east side.

"A young lady, a friend, that was with her, she stepped out for a minute and when she came back to the party she wasn't there," says Asia's father, Arthur Nash.

Police found Asia's body Sunday near a field at the intersection of Burdeno and Sloan streets, which is near W Jefferson Avenue and Dearborn Street. She had been shot multiple times. Police are still searching for suspects, and her family is begging for any bit of information that could help police.

"I feel like I'm in a nightmare and I can't wake up, and I wanna wake up because I miss my sister," says Kayla Nash.

"I don't know what's happened, I don't know what's going on, but I know Asia was a loving person and I know that Asia cared about people, and Asia just wanted to see people happy," says her older sister, Latrice Peterson.

Her family says Asia was in the process of setting up life insurance and a savings account for her daughter when this happened. If you'd like to donate to help cover Asia's funeral expenses or help support her young daughter, you can do so via the family's GoFundMe page here.

"She was getting ready to get an apartment and start a new career life," Arthur says.

"Skye is her [daughter's] name; four years old, full of life. She was working toward doing things for her daughter," Asia's mother, Kellena Nash, tells us.

The family is inviting anyone to join them this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Palmer Park for a vigil promoting peace in the city.

If you know anything about what happened the night Asia was killed you're asked to contact Detroit Police, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.