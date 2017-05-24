Tour Detroit's tiny homes neighborhood May 25-27

- Cass Community Social Services will be giving tours of their new tiny homes neighborhood in Detroit this week. The homes aren't mean to be trendy -- they will provide safe, clean affordable housing for low-income Detroiters.

Each Tiny Home is architecturally unique inside and out.

Every 250-to-400 square foot home boasts the same type of amenities found in "full-size" homes: oven, stove, microwave, refrigerator and a washer-dryer (one machine does both). Each house is furnished with a bed, dining table with chairs and couch. When residents move in, they can choose to keep the furnishings provided or bring their own.

"Every home is different - there are cottages, a Colonial, a Victorian, a Tutor and an environmental house - each has a distinctive feature so the residents will have a sense of pride in their home," says Cass Executive Director Faith Fowler. You can hear more from her about the homes in the video player above.

The tours are happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 25-27, and will be the only public viewing of the six homes. Residents move in in early June, and include those who have been formerly homeless, senior citizens and students that have aged out of the foster care system.

"[These homes] provide dignity, privacy and pride," Fowler says.

The tour will include a six course "tiny treats" meal from Matt Prentice and the Cass Catering team, as well as a copy of Rev. Fowler's new book Tiny Homes in a Big City.

Tour start-times are scheduled every 10 minutes from 9:00am - 9:00pm each day. The tour lasts approximately an hour.

The community is located in Detroit, just north of Cass' first completed tiny home at 1564 Elmhurst. Tickets are $75.00 per person or $100 for two people. Reservations are required and can be made online at www.CassCommunity.org. You will reserve a time slot upon purchasing admission.