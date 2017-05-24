Dialysis center evacuated after gas leak near Henry Ford Hospital

- Authorities are responding to calls of a gas leak near Henry Ford Hospital.

Dearborn police confirm a construction crew hit a gas line near Evergreen and Hubbard.

The Henry Ford Dialysis Center has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

At about 11:15 a.m., crews were on the scene and those evacuated stood outside the building near the entrance.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2 for updates.