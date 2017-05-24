Last pieces of structural steel placed at two District Detroit structures

- Michigan made, Detroit built.

That's the motto The District Detroit, which surrounds the new Little Caesars Arena, is sticking to.

The last last pieces of structural street will be placed on the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion and the Mike Ilitch School of Business.

Ironworkers are expected sign their names, as well as attach flags, banners and trees to the steel before the beams are lifted into place.

