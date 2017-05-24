Memorial Day in Metro Detroit: how cities are honoring their service
The men and women of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice will be honored on Monday, May 29.
FOX 2 worked this year to put together a thorough list of Memorial Day events. This list will be updated through the week so check back for your city.
Here's the rundown of events scheduled. Sorted by County and then alphabetically.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Genoa Charter Twp:
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 30th
Begins at 10 a.m. at Brighton High School
Hamburg Township
Annual Fishing Derby
Saturday, May 20 & Sunday, May 21
660 E. M36, Hamburg, MI 48139
City of Howell
Food Truck Rally
Saturday, May 20
Depot Public parking lot located off of N. Walnut St. past Clinton St. in downtown Howell
MACOMB COUNTY
City of Eastpointe
Memorial Day Parade
Moday, May 29th
Begins at 11 a.m. n northbound Gratiot Ave. in front of City Hall and heads north to Stephens (9 ½ Mile), where it will then head east on Stephens to Kennedy Park.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, May 29th
Noon at Kennedy Park,
Followed by a community picnic
Charter Township Of Harrison
Memorial Weekend Mud Bog
Saturday, May 27th
Muddy Mayhem at the Clare County Fairgrounds!
Call (989) 539-9011 for admission information.
Memorial Car & Bike Show & Car Cruise
Sunday, May 28th
11:00am to 3:00pm, show on North Second Street, Downtown Harrison. Car Cruise around Budd Lake after the show. $10 pre-registration, $15 day-of-show. Call (989) 539-6011 for more information.\
City of New Baltimore
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29th
Front lawn of City Hall - 36535 Green St, New Baltimore, MI 48047
City of Richmond
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 10 a.m.
Starts at Richmond High School
Village of Romeo
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Starts at Romeo Village Park, westbound to cemetery
City of Roseville
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Begins at Pinehurst and Common Road
City of St. Clair Shores
Memorial Day Parade
Sunday, May 28
Held along Jefferson Avenue between 9 Mile running North to 11 Mile
at 1PM
City of Sterling Heights
Memorial Day Parade
9 a.m. on Monday, May 29
City Center Courtyard between City Hall (40555 Utica Road) and the Police Department
Charter Township Of Washington
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29
Starts at the Four Corners of Downtown Romeo
MONROE COUNTY
Village of Dundee
Memorial Day Parade
9:45 AM Monday, May 29
Dundee Village High School
Milan Township
Memorial Day Parade
American Legion Post 268
44 Wabash Street
Milan, MI 48160
City of Monroe
Memorial Day Parade
2-3 p.m. Monday, May 29
Downtown Monroe beginning at Jones Ave. traveling north to Monroe Street Bridge
OAKLAND COUNTY
City of Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m.
American Legion Hall 96 Churchill Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
Parade begins at the American Legion Hall on Churchill, goes downtown, proceeds to the cemetery and them back to the Legion.
City of Berkley
Memorial Day Service
CALL FOR TIME, Monday, May 29
Gazebo in front of City Hall, 3338 Coolidge
Village of Beverly Hills
Memorial Day Parade & Carnival
Monday, May 29, 2017
Parade - It begins at Groves High School and proceeds to Beverly Park. The Carnival is held in Beverly Park from Noon - 3:00 pm with rides, games and refreshments. Funds raised benefit the community. The parade steps off the east Groves High parking lot at 11:00 a.m.
City of Birmingham
Memorial Day Service
10-11 a.m. Monday May 29, 2017
Shain Park
City of Bloomfield Hills
Ya'ssoo Greek Festival
May 26th, 27th and 28th
St. George Greek Orthodox
Church, 43816 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills;
City of The Village of Clarkston
Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m. Monday, May 29
The parade will form-up in Depot Park 375 Depot rd Clarkston Mi 48346 beginning at 10 a.m. and will Begin the march to Lakeview Cemetery . The route to Lakeview Cemetery will be west on Depot Road, left on Holcomb Road, and continuing south to arrive at Lakeview Cemetery
City of Clawson
Memorial Day Speeches
10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29
Library Gazebo
City of Farmington
Farmington Memorial Day Parade
May 29 2017
Parade begins at 10:00 am on Memorial Day, near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Orchard Lake Road. Travels one mile west on Grand River into downtown Farmington. Parade ends at Oakland Avenue.
City of Ferndale
Memorial Day Parade
10 AM Monday May 29
The 99th Annual Ferndale Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:00 am on Livernois at W. Maplehurst going east to Woodward Avenue, southbound to Nine Mile Rd west to Livernois ending at the Memorial Mall. A bike decorating station will be present.
City of Hazel Park
Memorial Day Service
9 a.m. Monday, May 29
Outside of city hall
Memorial Day Parade
10 a. m. Monday, May 29
Outside of City Hall
11 a. m. last day of carnival
Charter Township Of Highland
Memorial Day Service
Monday, May 29
8:15 a.m. Highland Cemetery
8:45 a.m. Veterans Park
9:15 a.m. West Highland Cemetery
Village of Holly
Memorial Day Ceremony
1 p. m. Sunday, May 28
Great Lakes National Cemetery (4200 Belford Rd, Holly, MI)
City of Keego Harbor
The Keego Harbor Memorial Day Parade
Memorial Day at 10 a.m.
Starting at Abbott Middle School, will head North East on Orchard Lake Rd to North Cass Lake Rd & East on Schroeder
Conclusion of the parade at Keego Harbor City Hall (2025 Beechmont)
City of Lathrup Village
Memorial Day Ceremony
Friday, May 26th, 9 a.m.
On the front steps of Southfield City Hall, 26000 Evergreen Road.
City of Madison Heights
Pancake Breakfast
8-10 a.m. Saturday May 27
Senior Citizen Center 29448 John R, $6 adult $4 child
Memorial Day Parade
10 a. m. Saturday, May 27
The Memorial Day Parade begins at 10a at N of Dartmouth and John R, travels north along John R to 13 Mile, and will conclude in front of City Hall
Village of Milford
Memorial Day Parade
Main Street Downtown Milford
11 a.m. Monday, May 29
City of Novi
Memorial Day Parade
10 a. m. Monday, May 29
parade route along 10 mile beginning at Karim Blvd
Charter Township Of Orion
Wreath Ceremony
10 a. m. Monday, May 29
Children's Park
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
11 a.m. Monday, May 29
Parade on Broadway, ceremony at Orion Veteran's Memorial
Orion Veterans Memorial Day 5K
12 p. m. Monday, May 29
A new addition to the already great Lake Orion celebration on Memorial Day! The 5k Run/Walk (with a Patriotic twist!) will start on Broadway street just south of Flint Street in front of Sagebrush Cantina. Finish will be on Odanah Ave just west of the Memorial.
Village of Oxford
Memorial Day Parade and Service
Downtown Oxford
Service begins at 9 a.m. at Centennial Park
10 a.m. parade begins and goes through Downtown Oxford
City of Pleasant Ridge
Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, May 29
Begins at 9:15 a.m. at Memorial Park at 23925 woodward
City of Rochester
Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday May 29
Mount Avon Cemetery
Service begins at 9 a.m.
City of Rochester Hills
Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday May 29
10:00 a.m.
Veteran's Memorial Pointe 1015 S Livernois Rd
City of Royal Oak
Pancake Breakfast
7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Memorial Day Parade
10:15 a.m. Monday, May 29
The Memorial Day Parade kicks off at Lincoln & Main, going north on Main to Second St.
City of South Lyon
Memorial Day Parade
9:00 a.m.at Barlett Elementary
City of Southfield
Memorial Day Ceremony
City Hall at 9 a.m.
City of Sylvan Lake
Memorial Day Parade
Monday May 29
11:30 a.m. at City Hall
City of Troy
Memorial Day Ceremony
11 a. m.-12 p. m. Monday, May 29
Veterans Plaza in front of City Hall
Charter Township Of Waterford
Memorial Day Parade
10 a. m. Monday May 29
The parade begins at 10:00 AM and travels North on Dixie Hwy. from Sashabaw Rd. to Williams Lake Rd.
Charter Township Of West Bloomfield
St. Mary's Polish County Fair
Memorial Day Weekend 2017 Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 3535 Indian Trail
City of Wixom
Memorial Day Tribute
Sunday, May 28
Begins at 2 p.m. at Wixom City Hall
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Village of Capac
Capac Memorial Day Parade
Monday May 29 at 10 am
Line up at 9:30 am at the Capac Middle School
City of Marine City
Marine City memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29
Begins 10:00 a.m.
Line up beginning at 9 am at the corner of Broadway and Water St. Parade ends at Water Works Park with Memorial Service.
City of Marysville
Marysville Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29
299 Huron Blvd, Marysville, MI 48040
Starts 10:00 a.m.
City of Port Huron
Feast of the Ste. Clair
Pine Grove Park
Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28
Port Huron Charter Township
Port Huron Memorial Day Parade
May 29 at 10:00 a.m.
At the corner of Huron Avenue and Quay Street, downtown Port Huron and travel north to Pine Grove Park X
Dexter, MI 48130. Starting on Ann Arbor St., the parade will continue onto Main St., and ended on Alpine St. The Memorial Day Ceremony will commence after the parade.
City of St. Clair
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
1-4 p. m. Monday, May 29
Parade route: East on Vine Street to North Riverside avenue then South to Memorial Park.
WASTENAW COUNTY
City of Chelsea
Chelsea's Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
Begins at 10 a.m.
Village of Dexter
Dexter Memorial Day Parade
May 29
Starts at 10:00 a.m.
City of Milan
Memorial Day Parade
9 a.m. Monday, May 29
Marble Parks Cemetery 520 W Main St.
Parade starts in the Marble Park Cemetery and proceeds to Milan's Veterans Wall on Wabast St.
City of Saline
Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m. Monday, May 29
Saline Fire Department, 100 N. Harris St., Saline.
City of Ypsilanti
Memorial Day Procession
9-11 a. m. Monday May 29
Huron Street to Cross Street to River Street ending at Highland Cemetery
WAYNE COUNTY
City of Belleville
Memorial Service
Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at the memorial at Horizon Park on High Street.
City of Dearborn
93rd Annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
The parade starts on Michigan Avenue at Maple Street and
travels west to end at Henry Ford Centennial Library.
City of Detroit
Hart Plaza Movement Electronic Music Festival
May 27 to May 29
City of Flat Rock
Memorial Day Parade
Starts at 10 a.m, going from the American Legion to City Hall
City of Garden City
Memorial Day Ceremony
10 a. m. Monday, May 29
Front lawn of City Hall
City of Grosse Pointe Farms
Memorial Day Service
Monday, May 29
Begins at 10 a.m.
Takes place at Grosse Pointe Farms War Memorial
City of Grosse Pointe Woods
Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, May 29
Begins at 10 a.m.on the Corner of Mac an Vernier
City of Harper Woods
Memorial Day Ceremony
10 a.m. Monday, May 29
Veteran's Memorial at Johnston Park.
City of Inkster
48th Annual Memiorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29
Begins at 12:00 p.m. proceeding from Hamlin Drive at Michigan Avenue
City of Livonia
Memorial Day Ceremony
9 a. m. Saturday, May 27
Corner of 5 mile and Farmington
City of Northville
Memorial Day Parade
10 a. m. Monday, May 29
Parade steps off from Main and Griswold at 10am sharp. The parade continues west down Main to south on Wing to West on Cady to south on First to enter Rural Hill Cemetery where there will be a memorial service.
Charter Township Of Plymouth
Memorial Day Parade
9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29
On Main Street
City of Rockwood
Rockwood Memorial Day Parade
Starts at Chapman Elementary School
Starts at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29
City of Romulus
Annual Ceremony
Monument outside of Romulus City Hall
Begins at 11a.m.
Sumpter Township
2017 Sumpter Country Festival
May 26-29
Sumpter Township Fairgrounds
23501 Sumpter Road
Belleville, MI 48111
City of Trenton
Memorial Day Parade
May 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Route along Westfield will be used this year
City of Westland
Memorial Day Parade
1 p. m. Sunday, May 28
Wayne Ford Civic League
This years Memorial Parade will depart from the Wayne Ford Civic League and continue on to The Veterans Memorial Garden of Westland at the Public Library located at 6123 Central City Park, Westland.