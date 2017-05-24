Memorial Day in Metro Detroit: how cities are honoring their service

The men and women of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice will be honored on Monday, May 29.

FOX 2 worked this year to put together a thorough list of Memorial Day events. This list will be updated through the week so check back for your city.

Here's the rundown of events scheduled. Sorted by County and then alphabetically.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Genoa Charter Twp:

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30th

Begins at 10 a.m. at Brighton High School

Hamburg Township

Annual Fishing Derby

Saturday, May 20 & Sunday, May 21

660 E. M36, Hamburg, MI 48139

City of Howell

Food Truck Rally

Saturday, May 20

Depot Public parking lot located off of N. Walnut St. past Clinton St. in downtown Howell

MACOMB COUNTY

City of Eastpointe

Memorial Day Parade

Moday, May 29th

Begins at 11 a.m. n northbound Gratiot Ave. in front of City Hall and heads north to Stephens (9 ½ Mile), where it will then head east on Stephens to Kennedy Park.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 29th

Noon at Kennedy Park,

Followed by a community picnic

Charter Township Of Harrison

Memorial Weekend Mud Bog

Saturday, May 27th

Muddy Mayhem at the Clare County Fairgrounds!

Call (989) 539-9011 for admission information.

Memorial Car & Bike Show & Car Cruise

Sunday, May 28th

11:00am to 3:00pm, show on North Second Street, Downtown Harrison. Car Cruise around Budd Lake after the show. $10 pre-registration, $15 day-of-show. Call (989) 539-6011 for more information.\

City of New Baltimore

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29th

Front lawn of City Hall - 36535 Green St, New Baltimore, MI 48047

City of Richmond

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 10 a.m.

Starts at Richmond High School

Village of Romeo

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Starts at Romeo Village Park, westbound to cemetery

City of Roseville

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Begins at Pinehurst and Common Road

City of St. Clair Shores

Memorial Day Parade

Sunday, May 28

Held along Jefferson Avenue between 9 Mile running North to 11 Mile

at 1PM

City of Sterling Heights

Memorial Day Parade

9 a.m. on Monday, May 29

City Center Courtyard between City Hall (40555 Utica Road) and the Police Department

Charter Township Of Washington

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29

Starts at the Four Corners of Downtown Romeo

MONROE COUNTY



Village of Dundee

Memorial Day Parade

9:45 AM Monday, May 29

Dundee Village High School

Milan Township

Memorial Day Parade

American Legion Post 268

44 Wabash Street

Milan, MI 48160

City of Monroe

Memorial Day Parade

2-3 p.m. Monday, May 29

Downtown Monroe beginning at Jones Ave. traveling north to Monroe Street Bridge

OAKLAND COUNTY

City of Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m.

American Legion Hall 96 Churchill Rd, Auburn Hills, MI

Parade begins at the American Legion Hall on Churchill, goes downtown, proceeds to the cemetery and them back to the Legion.

City of Berkley

Memorial Day Service

CALL FOR TIME, Monday, May 29

Gazebo in front of City Hall, 3338 Coolidge

Village of Beverly Hills

Memorial Day Parade & Carnival

Monday, May 29, 2017

Parade - It begins at Groves High School and proceeds to Beverly Park. The Carnival is held in Beverly Park from Noon - 3:00 pm with rides, games and refreshments. Funds raised benefit the community. The parade steps off the east Groves High parking lot at 11:00 a.m.

City of Birmingham

Memorial Day Service

10-11 a.m. Monday May 29, 2017

Shain Park

City of Bloomfield Hills

Ya'ssoo Greek Festival

May 26th, 27th and 28th

St. George Greek Orthodox

Church, 43816 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills;

City of The Village of Clarkston

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

The parade will form-up in Depot Park 375 Depot rd Clarkston Mi 48346 beginning at 10 a.m. and will Begin the march to Lakeview Cemetery . The route to Lakeview Cemetery will be west on Depot Road, left on Holcomb Road, and continuing south to arrive at Lakeview Cemetery

City of Clawson

Memorial Day Speeches

10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Library Gazebo

City of Farmington

Farmington Memorial Day Parade

May 29 2017

Parade begins at 10:00 am on Memorial Day, near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Orchard Lake Road. Travels one mile west on Grand River into downtown Farmington. Parade ends at Oakland Avenue.

City of Ferndale

Memorial Day Parade

10 AM Monday May 29

The 99th Annual Ferndale Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:00 am on Livernois at W. Maplehurst going east to Woodward Avenue, southbound to Nine Mile Rd west to Livernois ending at the Memorial Mall. A bike decorating station will be present.

City of Hazel Park

Memorial Day Service

9 a.m. Monday, May 29

Outside of city hall

Memorial Day Parade

10 a. m. Monday, May 29

Outside of City Hall

11 a. m. last day of carnival

Charter Township Of Highland

Memorial Day Service

Monday, May 29

8:15 a.m. Highland Cemetery

8:45 a.m. Veterans Park

9:15 a.m. West Highland Cemetery

Village of Holly

Memorial Day Ceremony

1 p. m. Sunday, May 28

Great Lakes National Cemetery (4200 Belford Rd, Holly, MI)

City of Keego Harbor

The Keego Harbor Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day at 10 a.m.

Starting at Abbott Middle School, will head North East on Orchard Lake Rd to North Cass Lake Rd & East on Schroeder

Conclusion of the parade at Keego Harbor City Hall (2025 Beechmont)

City of Lathrup Village

Memorial Day Ceremony

Friday, May 26th, 9 a.m.

On the front steps of Southfield City Hall, 26000 Evergreen Road.

City of Madison Heights

Pancake Breakfast

8-10 a.m. Saturday May 27

Senior Citizen Center 29448 John R, $6 adult $4 child

Memorial Day Parade

10 a. m. Saturday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade begins at 10a at N of Dartmouth and John R, travels north along John R to 13 Mile, and will conclude in front of City Hall

Village of Milford

Memorial Day Parade

Main Street Downtown Milford

11 a.m. Monday, May 29

City of Novi

Memorial Day Parade

10 a. m. Monday, May 29

parade route along 10 mile beginning at Karim Blvd

Charter Township Of Orion

Wreath Ceremony

10 a. m. Monday, May 29

Children's Park

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Parade on Broadway, ceremony at Orion Veteran's Memorial

Orion Veterans Memorial Day 5K

12 p. m. Monday, May 29

A new addition to the already great Lake Orion celebration on Memorial Day! The 5k Run/Walk (with a Patriotic twist!) will start on Broadway street just south of Flint Street in front of Sagebrush Cantina. Finish will be on Odanah Ave just west of the Memorial.

Village of Oxford

Memorial Day Parade and Service

Downtown Oxford

Service begins at 9 a.m. at Centennial Park

10 a.m. parade begins and goes through Downtown Oxford

City of Pleasant Ridge

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 29

Begins at 9:15 a.m. at Memorial Park at 23925 woodward

City of Rochester

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday May 29

Mount Avon Cemetery

Service begins at 9 a.m.

City of Rochester Hills

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday May 29

10:00 a.m.

Veteran's Memorial Pointe 1015 S Livernois Rd

City of Royal Oak

Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Memorial Day Parade

10:15 a.m. Monday, May 29

The Memorial Day Parade kicks off at Lincoln & Main, going north on Main to Second St.

City of South Lyon

Memorial Day Parade

9:00 a.m.at Barlett Elementary

City of Southfield

Memorial Day Ceremony

City Hall at 9 a.m.

City of Sylvan Lake

Memorial Day Parade

Monday May 29

11:30 a.m. at City Hall

City of Troy

Memorial Day Ceremony

11 a. m.-12 p. m. Monday, May 29

Veterans Plaza in front of City Hall

Charter Township Of Waterford

Memorial Day Parade

10 a. m. Monday May 29

The parade begins at 10:00 AM and travels North on Dixie Hwy. from Sashabaw Rd. to Williams Lake Rd.

Charter Township Of West Bloomfield

St. Mary's Polish County Fair

Memorial Day Weekend 2017 Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 3535 Indian Trail

City of Wixom

Memorial Day Tribute

Sunday, May 28

Begins at 2 p.m. at Wixom City Hall

ST. CLAIR COUNTY



Village of Capac

Capac Memorial Day Parade

Monday May 29 at 10 am

Line up at 9:30 am at the Capac Middle School

City of Marine City

Marine City memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29

Begins 10:00 a.m.

Line up beginning at 9 am at the corner of Broadway and Water St. Parade ends at Water Works Park with Memorial Service.

City of Marysville

Marysville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29

299 Huron Blvd, Marysville, MI 48040

Starts 10:00 a.m.

City of Port Huron

Feast of the Ste. Clair

Pine Grove Park

Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28

Port Huron Charter Township

Port Huron Memorial Day Parade

May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

At the corner of Huron Avenue and Quay Street, downtown Port Huron and travel north to Pine Grove Park

Dexter, MI 48130. Starting on Ann Arbor St., the parade will continue onto Main St., and ended on Alpine St. The Memorial Day Ceremony will commence after the parade.

City of St. Clair

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

1-4 p. m. Monday, May 29

Parade route: East on Vine Street to North Riverside avenue then South to Memorial Park.

St. Claire Shores

WASTENAW COUNTY

City of Chelsea

Chelsea's Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Begins at 10 a.m.

Village of Dexter

Dexter Memorial Day Parade

May 29

Starts at 10:00 a.m.

City of Milan

Memorial Day Parade

9 a.m. Monday, May 29

Marble Parks Cemetery 520 W Main St.

Parade starts in the Marble Park Cemetery and proceeds to Milan's Veterans Wall on Wabast St.

City of Saline

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

Saline Fire Department, 100 N. Harris St., Saline.

City of Ypsilanti

Memorial Day Procession

9-11 a. m. Monday May 29

Huron Street to Cross Street to River Street ending at Highland Cemetery

WAYNE COUNTY



City of Belleville

Memorial Service

Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at the memorial at Horizon Park on High Street.

City of Dearborn

93rd Annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts on Michigan Avenue at Maple Street and

travels west to end at Henry Ford Centennial Library.

City of Detroit

Hart Plaza Movement Electronic Music Festival

May 27 to May 29

City of Flat Rock

Memorial Day Parade

Starts at 10 a.m, going from the American Legion to City Hall

City of Garden City

Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a. m. Monday, May 29

Front lawn of City Hall

City of Grosse Pointe Farms

Memorial Day Service

Monday, May 29

Begins at 10 a.m.

Takes place at Grosse Pointe Farms War Memorial

City of Grosse Pointe Woods

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 29

Begins at 10 a.m.on the Corner of Mac an Vernier

City of Harper Woods

Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

Veteran's Memorial at Johnston Park.

City of Inkster

48th Annual Memiorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29

Begins at 12:00 p.m. proceeding from Hamlin Drive at Michigan Avenue

City of Livonia

Memorial Day Ceremony

9 a. m. Saturday, May 27

Corner of 5 mile and Farmington

City of Northville

Memorial Day Parade

10 a. m. Monday, May 29

Parade steps off from Main and Griswold at 10am sharp. The parade continues west down Main to south on Wing to West on Cady to south on First to enter Rural Hill Cemetery where there will be a memorial service.

Charter Township Of Plymouth

Memorial Day Parade

9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29

On Main Street

City of Rockwood

Rockwood Memorial Day Parade

Starts at Chapman Elementary School

Starts at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29

City of Romulus

Annual Ceremony

Monument outside of Romulus City Hall

Begins at 11a.m.

Sumpter Township

2017 Sumpter Country Festival

May 26-29

Sumpter Township Fairgrounds

23501 Sumpter Road

Belleville, MI 48111

City of Trenton

Memorial Day Parade

May 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Route along Westfield will be used this year

City of Westland

Memorial Day Parade

1 p. m. Sunday, May 28

Wayne Ford Civic League

This years Memorial Parade will depart from the Wayne Ford Civic League and continue on to The Veterans Memorial Garden of Westland at the Public Library located at 6123 Central City Park, Westland.