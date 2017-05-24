Man ran over and killed by driver moments after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting a deer

-

A horrific accident kills a Ypsilanti Township man.

The victim, 57-year-old Bryan William Jones, was driving his motorcycle on Tuesday night when a deer jumped in to his path.

The accident happened around 10:30 on Wiard Road near Tyler, in Ypsilanti Township.

"Runs into a deer that jumped in his way, rejected him off the motorcycle.", says Derrick Jackson, Director of Washtenaw County Police

Police say Bryan was thrown at least 10 feet from the motorcycle.

A couple stopped to help Bryan, however, just minutes later...

"Another vehicle coming down the same road doesn't see them and runs over the man and he's pronounced dead on the scene."

That car was driven by an 18-year-old from Ypsilanti Township.

"He was questioned at the scene. He was cooperative and we released him."

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in this accident.

Charlie: "Was the man living after he hit the deer?"

Derrick: "That's a good question. We are still investigating this accident."

Criminal charges against that teen driver cannot be ruled out.

"This road is not as heavily traveled as it used to be in recent years. There's construction going on at the moment. It's not well lit, there are visibility issues and all those kinds of things."

Of course there's always the possibility of running into a deer.

"It's just a perfect storm for something very tragic to happen."