Emotional homecoming when shooting victim returns to metro Detroit to continue road to recovery

- It was nearly a month ago when a recent MSU graduate was shot during a rampage at a pool party in San Diego.

After intensive rehabilitation, Charnee James returned home Wednesday evening.

Fox 2's Randy Wimbley was at Metro airport for the emotional reunion with her family.

The 24-year-old is back in her family's loving embrace after experiencing a living nightmare.

"It was unreal definitely. It didn't seem real." says, James.

The Ann Arbor native and MSU graduate was one of eight people shot when Peter Selis opened fire on pool party attenders at an apartment complex in San Diego.

James was struck in both calves

"I was on the ground. My cousin gave me the courage, he was reloading and she was like you have to get up and run like you gotta, I need you to try."

She did and eventually getting to safety. She then spent nearly a month in the hospital learning how to walk again.

"It was hard. Just to see your child laying in a hospital bed and you can't take the pain away."

Randy: "Do you feel like you can tackle and do anything given what you've already been through?"

James: "Anything. I've been through a lot. This is the most tragic thing I've been through."

She says she wants to keep others from going through something similar.

She plans to raise awareness about gun violence.

She's also pursuing a career as a fashion stylist. A career that will take her back to California.

"This isn't going to stop my life I should say. It definitely made me put things in perspective and stuff like that but I'm still going to do all the things I want to do."

She will continue her road to recovery in metro Detroit.

She's looking at roughly three months of rehab and it could be a year before she fully recovers.

The family has set up a GoFund me page to help with medical costs. If you would like to donate, click on this link. https://www.gofundme.com/san-diego-shooting-victim