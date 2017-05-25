16-year-old suspect injured in shootout with police during attempted robbery

- Two 16-year-olds are in custody after an attempted robbery at a pharmacy on Detroit's west side early Thursday morning. One of them was injured in a shootout with police.

Police were responding to a robbery at a CVS on McNichols Road at Wyoming Avenue when the shootout happened. One of the suspects started shooting at police from the back of the store and officers returned fire, hitting the suspect several times. We're told the suspect's injuries are not life threatening.

The robbery happened just before 5 a.m. We're told the suspects came in with masks on their face, and that they disarmed a security guard and also briefly took an elderly man hostage.

Both suspects are in custody at this time. We're told both of them are 16 years old.

Police are also investigating if these suspects are connected to a robbery that happened at a bus stop earlier in the night.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.