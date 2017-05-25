Shipping container transformed into riverfront maritime museum

- An old shipping container has been transformed on the Detroit riverfront. It's now home to a new maritime museum.

Located on the Detroit Riverfront, at the foot of Bates and Atwater, the container houses Great Lakes maritime artifacts, educational boards, and an interactive computer, provided by Boat Nerd, all showcasing the maritime industry's history and future.

