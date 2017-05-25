Teens go on robbery spree, take hostages at Detroit CVS

"People are scared for their lives already and then at 5:00 a.m. this happens. It shouldn't be like that," said Clayton Bentley, a witness.

It’s 4:58 a.m. when police get the call of masked men robbing people - seemingly at random - inside and outside the CVS at the corner of McNichols and Wyoming. They arrive within two minutes.

"Initially we had the call that it was five to six black men, but once officers came to the scene, they only saw two subjects," said Assistant Chief Arnold Williams of the Detroit Police Department.

They were both 16-years-old, and had taken a hostage inside the store.

"One elderly male was taken and was held hostage temporarily by one of the suspects."

Along with several customers were three employees.

"The perps were masked and armed when they came in. They did disarm the security guard. There were some customers that were at the scene."

One of the 16-year-old robbers was caught immediately.

"Another suspect was at the rear of the store. They followed him and the suspect turned and fired shots at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect sustained multiple injuries."

He was hit trying to escape through a back staircase. Police took him to the hospital. No one else was hurt in the shootout, but police were finding other pieces of the puzzle.

"He was real teary eyed, shaking and everything. He was scared for his life," said Bentley.

That witness was talking about a man robbed by the same masked teens while waiting for a bus. Another woman went to a gas station to call police after the teens stole her phone and other valuables.

The two 16-year-olds - including the one seriously injured in the shootout with police - are in custody. However, police are still reviewing surveillance video at the CVS and gas station across the street to see if others may be involved.