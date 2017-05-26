House explodes on Detroit's west side

- A Detroit neighborhood is rocked after a home explodes overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 6000 block of Evergreen Road, just south of West Warren Avenue.

Glass and debris could be seen scattered all over the street. The explosion was so massive, neighbors say it knocked them out of bed, and broke their windows. No injuries were reported.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 the home has been undergoing renovations, and has been vacant for months.

Crews are currently on the scene assessing the situation, and looking in to what caused the explosion.