Teen driver t-bones firetruck en route to emergency

- A Detroit firefighter is recovering after a crash while en route to an emergency Thursday evening.

A department spokesperson says the crews had their lights and sirens on when a 17-year-old t-boned the side of the truck. The accident happened near Gratiot Avenue and Mt Elliot Street on the city's east side.

"I couldn't see the firetruck because there were cars in the left lane and I tried to stop when I seen the truck and get over at the same time to the side of the lane, and I slid into the truck," the teen, Christian Jones, told us. He says he's only been driving for about two months.

The firefighter was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with a minor back issue but he's expected to be okay.