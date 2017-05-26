Contractor surprises elderly blind woman, volunteers help with her crumbling home

- After received an outpouring of support for a Highland Park woman whose home was crumbling around her, we returned to her home Friday with a big surprise.

Fox 2 and a contractor knocked on 67-year-old Saundra Phelps Covington's home in Highland Park

"I saw your story and we want to help you out OK?" said Brian Nowicki to Saundra as we filmed.

Saundra is blind and suffers from several health conditions, and lives on only $700 a month.

We told you her story on Wednesday, showing the horrible conditions she's been living in -- rain coming through her roof and buckets all over her home."I'm just tired. I can't take it," she said.

Deciding to fix Saundra's roof. Nowicki, a contractor with Select Restoration, came by to take a look at the damage.

"You see people -- beautiful people like this -- they don't have to live like this," he said. "I'm here to assess things and see what we can do for you."

Another Fox 2 viewer started a GoFundMe page for Saundra, as so many people have offered their help.

"I'm so happy. I don't know what to say. I don't know what to say. I'm so happy thank you," Saundra said.

As he walked through Saundra's home of 25 years, Nowicki immediately noticed mold.

"I don't know what it is until we test it. I just saw visible mold," Nowicki said.

He says the wood, from ceiling to floor, is rotting away.

"We have roof damage, second floor damage, first floor damage," Nowicki said.

Saundra's basement is also flooded.

Nowicki says after assessing the damage, he'll start by bringing in an expert to take a look at the mold.

He hopes to get a team together, including other contractors, and anyone who would like to donate their time to either fix up Saundra's home or move her to a safer place.

People who want to help in this project can email or call Brian:



Brian Nowicki / Select Restoration

Bnowicki@selectrestoration.com

810-523-0034