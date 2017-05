- A local podiatrist is stepping up to help homeless vets.

Dr. Anthony Wineert, known as the Sole Doctor, is donating brand new socks and shoes to 100 homeless veterans at Detroit's Emannuel House.

Wineert's nonprofit organization, Shoe Pantry Plus, had donated thousands of pairs of shoes to those in need over the years.

If you'd like to help, you can get more information at www.shoepantryplus.org.