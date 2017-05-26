Police release sketch of man who threw brick, critically injuring toddler in Detroit

Related Headlines 2-year-old hit by brick thrown through window

Police have released a sketch of the man who critically injured a 2-year-old girl Wednesday night, when he threw a brick through a car window.



Police say the man ran out in front of a car that was on the I-75 Service Drive near E Warren Avenue. He ran back to the sidewalk, picked up a brick and threw it at the car through the rear passenger window.



The brick hit a 2-year-old girl in the head. She was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.



Police are looking for a man who may be in his upper teens or lower 20s. He was wearing a red hooded shirt and white pants.



If you recognize the suspect, call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK UP.