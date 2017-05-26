Community rallies around mother after double murder-suicide in Wyandotte

“It is wonderful to have friends and family behind me and the dad, and his siblings. We just want to thank everyone for showing up.”

Seeing the support at the fundraiser at Wyandotte’s Brass Monkey is a bright spot for Wendy Multop, to end a devastating week.

On Monday, her mother’s boyfriend - 54-year-old Terry Lee Wyatt - shot and killed her 10-year-old son Christopher Baltzer and her mother, 49-year-old Sherry Multop before turning the gun on himself.

“All I remember is ‘Let me have him, let me have Christopher,’ all of a sudden I heard boom.”

Wendy and her two kids were staying with the couple at their Marsh Creek Apartment in Woodhaven. She says she was out running errands with her 8-year-old daughter that evening, when she received a call from Terry Lee, who told her to take her time.

Neighbors say they heard Sherry and Terry Lee arguing, which would eventually lead to a double murder-suicide.

“I finally got into the door. First thing I saw was Christopher lying on the floor. I picked him up and moved his head phones, held him in my hands as much as I could. Then I just see my mom lying there I knew I couldn't save her.”

Family and friends now surround Wendy to help her through this unimaginable time.

Milton Baltzer organized Friday’s spaghetti fundraiser to help with the funeral expenses for Christopher, who was a 4th grader at Garfield Elementary School in Wyandotte.

“It has been amazing to know how many people are actually out there that still care. People we don't even know are donating money, and donating a place to have dinner. It just touches your heart.”

The support of countless people who showed up is what is helping Wendy carry on. In her heart, she suffers knowing she will never be able to wrap her arms around her some again.

“He was not just my son, he was my best friend. He was there through everything.”

If you would like to make a donation to help cover funeral costs CLICK HERE