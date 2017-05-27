Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Detroit

- A man is fatally shot on Detroit's east side following an altercation. It happened Saturday evening outside a home on Collingham Drive, just south of East 8 Mile.

Detroit Police say there was some sort of verbal altercation between a man who lived at the home, and another man. Both men are said to have been carrying guns. That's when neighbors say the men opened fire, one of them being fatally hit.

Police took the suspect into custody.