Detroit Police search for person of interest in murder

- The search is on for a man who Detroit Police want to question in the death of a local mother.

Serena Carson was found dead Saturday morning in her home on Maryland and Frankfort. The 32-year-old was found beaten to death in her bedroom. Police say the victim's 13-year-old son found her body.

Police believe Carson was last seen with her boyfriend named Josh. Neighbors say the two were spotted Thursday night arguing on her front porch.



At this time, police do not have a last name for Carson's boyfriend. He is described as being a heavy-set black man, about 6-feet-tall.