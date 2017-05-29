2 hospitalized after Grand River street racer crashes into hair salon

Posted: May 29 2017 01:08PM EDT

Updated: May 29 2017 01:08PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - Detroit police are investigating after a street race in the city ended in a crash, sending two people to the hospital.

Police say two drivers were racing along Grand River around 4 a.m. Sunday when one lost control.

The vehicle clipped another car and crashed into a hair salon.

The other car was not involved in the race.

Police say one person was left in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories