92-year-old WWII veteran honored at Milford Memorial Day parade

- According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, there are roughly 620,000 living Americans of the 16 million who fought in World War II.

Lewis Bradbury, 92, is one those men. He's was honored at Monday's Memorial Day parade in Milford.

Mr. Bradbury had his family alongside him and had a very simple yet powerful answer for what he wanted to teach his great grandchildren on this Memorial Day:

"Honesty," he said.

For his family, having him honored on this day meant everything.

"There's no words to describe it. My dad is awesome. I can't imagine what he went through in his life," his daughter said.

Thousands lined the streets in honor of all our veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms

"We're here today because of the sacrifices those people made say thank you," said Milford Fire Department Chief Thomas Moore. "Very emotional, to see this type of turnout. It's emotional. It's amazing."